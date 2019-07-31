Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $1.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Kepos Capital LP Decreased National Amusements (VIAB) Holding by $5.77 Million; Shares Declined

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in National Amusements Inc (VIAB) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 206,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,079 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 219,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in National Amusements Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 1.66 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $364.55. About 87,044 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,643 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $431.86M for 7.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,341 shares to 57,704 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21M for 28.66 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 442,240 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd reported 357,140 shares. First Republic Inv Inc reported 0.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bokf Na invested in 0.15% or 18,191 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 31,000 shares. Cumberland reported 1,700 shares stake. Bluestein R H & reported 1,000 shares. 1,417 are held by Mariner Ltd Company. Cap Inv Svcs Of America invested in 2.95% or 53,958 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited invested in 0.02% or 95 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,535 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Incorporated invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 12,966 shares. 850 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Lc. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).