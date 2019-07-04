Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lowered Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.37 Million; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Price Rose, Holder V3 Capital Management LP Increased Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $378.08. About 301,720 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 135,672 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Crisci Robert.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75M for 30.89 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

