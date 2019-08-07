Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Sentiment Is 1.13

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 89 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 79 reduced and sold their positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 11.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 10,168 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 79,907 shares with $24.15M value, down from 90,075 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $357.15. About 90,365 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. On Thursday, March 7 HEINMILLER JOHN C bought $356,250 worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 1,250 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $350 target. JMP Securities maintained the shares of TFX in report on Monday, August 5 with “Market Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 670 shares. Massachusetts-based Frontier Communications Ltd has invested 0.63% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 74,056 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 793 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust stated it has 35,050 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited holds 45,409 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 10,714 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 42 were reported by Moody Bank Tru Division. Rampart Limited reported 920 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,256 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Principal Fin Gru reported 0.12% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 48,126 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) CEO Liam Kelly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Announces Publication of a Large Real-World Study Confirming Results from Controlled Clinical Studies of the UroLift® System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mueller Water Products to Build State-of-the-Art Foundry in Decatur, IL – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stephen C. Van Arsdell Appointed to Mueller Water Products’ Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 523,953 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 54.24 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.