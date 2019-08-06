Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $3.32 Million as Shares Rose; Enerplus (ERF) Market Valuation Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Upped Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 468,180 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 37,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 608,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.68M, down from 645,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 1.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 147,071 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares. 4.86M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 33,199 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.15% or 3,392 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 95,441 are held by Bath Savings Tru. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 7 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 1.78% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bokf Na accumulated 122,261 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,716 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,400 shares. Natl Bank holds 1.83% or 65,369 shares in its portfolio. 10,100 are held by Rampart Investment Management Co Limited Co.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 29.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enerplus (ERF) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for July 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares to 141,151 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation.