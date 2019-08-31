Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $1.37 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Archon Partners Trimmed Position by $2.95 Million

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 413,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Ltd Com has invested 3.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Blair William & Il accumulated 1.63 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Company reported 4.44% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Missouri-based Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 36,220 are held by Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora. Fiera Capital invested in 0.07% or 212,069 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Co Nj invested in 101,273 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 135,557 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd holds 360,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc reported 897 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 259,000 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.33% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,341 shares to 57,704 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,816 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fil Ltd invested in 0.01% or 16,996 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 108 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 100 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt accumulated 879 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 14,781 shares. F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.56% or 2,882 shares. Compton Ri has invested 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 153 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,293 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Buckingham Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).