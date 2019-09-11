Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $1.37 Million; Shares Rose; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Ingredion (INGR) by $755,196 as Market Value Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 322,177 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $353.98. About 443,970 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $342.54M for 27.83 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,333 shares to 171,132 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).