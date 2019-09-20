Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $516,572 as Stock Value Rose; Ingersoll (IR) Stake Has Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 27,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 17,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 675,318 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 3,884 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 10,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 68,374 shares to 327,216 shares, valued at $40.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,345 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Management holds 4,350 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 32,486 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability owns 81,474 shares. Gibraltar Mngmt holds 32,154 shares. Driehaus Ltd Llc holds 7,701 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.96 million shares. Monroe Bank Mi stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,440 shares. 49,841 are owned by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc. Novare Mgmt holds 3.1% or 151,744 shares. State Street invested in 3.13% or 313.10 million shares. Fund Sa holds 182,313 shares. Alps Advisors reported 70,983 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 3.1% or 72,279 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Llc reported 6.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

