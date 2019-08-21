Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $4.42 Million; Stock Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Focused Investors Increased Its Position by $404,000

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 3.44M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 297,696 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co owns 25,206 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,407 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,620 are owned by Aspiriant Limited Co. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.24% or 39,565 shares. Motco invested in 105,149 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 5,567 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 452,994 were accumulated by Rnc Management Lc. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Donaldson Cap Management Limited Company has 281,490 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 92,056 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 1.83% or 1.57M shares. Forbes J M And Llp holds 94,794 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 37,619 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11,000 shares to 335,600 shares, valued at $69.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,800 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 58,470 shares to 88,638 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,228 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 610,939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 144,000 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.02% or 79,229 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 20,820 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,968 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 7,851 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has 17,244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs reported 4,487 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability accumulated 4,946 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 6,600 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 551,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

