Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding by $4.42 Million; Horizon Investments Increased Holding in Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) by $434,108 as Stock Rose

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,470 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 12,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $210.9. About 643,514 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 30/03/2018 – Fintech alley cat gets the cream with £670m CME deal; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 228,181 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited Com by 16,078 shares to 1,634 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,245 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares to 103,306 shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,907 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

