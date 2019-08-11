Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR); Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 382.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 25,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 31,957 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 6,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 554,998 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 787,713 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares to 395,590 shares, valued at $44.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 216,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

