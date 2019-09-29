Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted By $3.55 Million Its Catalent (CTLT) Holding; BIOSHAFT WATER TECHNOLOGY (BSHF) Shorts Lowered By 25.77%

BIOSHAFT WATER TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:BSHF) had a decrease of 25.77% in short interest. BSHF’s SI was 7,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.77% from 9,700 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 1 days are for BIOSHAFT WATER TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:BSHF)’s short sellers to cover BSHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 128.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc acquired 65,821 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 116,876 shares with $6.34 million value, up from 51,055 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $6.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 643,295 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M

Another recent and important Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSHF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of July – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019.

Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc. engages in treating industrial and domestic waste-water in the Middle East, the United States, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5,666. It designs, makes, and installs wastewater treatment plants using its BioShaft technology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers BioShaft System, a domestic waste water treatment plant system.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalent to supply roluperidone to Minerva – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Company Is Looking to Win Big in Gene Therapy – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Catalent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTLT) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity. LUCIER GREGORY T had bought 2,000 shares worth $103,280 on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 682 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 0.11% or 1.22 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 13,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin holds 0.1% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 41,795 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1.67 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 57,151 shares stake. 17,925 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 883,582 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 61,829 shares. Fil holds 0.03% or 346,124 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.1% or 37,200 shares. Advisory Networks Llc owns 737 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 717,858 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 104,480 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 20.97% above currents $47.45 stock price. Catalent had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.