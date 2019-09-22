Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Decreased Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $458,838; As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Price Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Has Trimmed Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 56,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.68M, down from 58,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 198,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 36,943 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 235,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 417,232 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 105,160 shares to 118,986 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55 million for 210.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company accumulated 322,892 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clark Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,646 shares. 37,967 were reported by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,224 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has 7,289 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,716 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Assoc Ny holds 1.43% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hartford Invest Management Communications holds 48,285 shares. S R Schill And reported 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.21% or 12,405 shares in its portfolio. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 0.73% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 30,261 shares to 727,847 shares, valued at $18.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 149,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

