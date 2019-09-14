Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Cut Its Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Position by $1.46 Million; Verity & Verity Has Decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) Position as Share Value Declined

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,662 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631,000, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 41,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 349,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48M, down from 391,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 375,534 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98M for 10.52 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 219,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 18,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 323,366 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 8,530 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 46,695 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.28% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,184 shares to 245,701 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.