Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Boosted Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $858,000; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Increased Its Stake

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 7.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,890 shares to 660 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,962 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

