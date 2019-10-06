Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Boosted Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake By $363,051; CP ALL PUB CO LTD UNSPONSORED ADR THAIL (CPPCY) Shorts Raised By 150%

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc acquired 3,393 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 239,186 shares with $25.83M value, up from 235,793 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $4.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 179,708 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch

CP ALL PUB CO LTD UNSPONSORED ADR THAIL (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) had an increase of 150% in short interest. CPPCY’s SI was 1,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 600 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 2 days are for CP ALL PUB CO LTD UNSPONSORED ADR THAIL (OTCMKTS:CPPCY)’s short sellers to cover CPPCY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 525 shares traded. CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 10,650 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% or 694,289 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs reported 3,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 36,544 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 23,515 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.12% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 40,778 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 21,407 shares. Denali Ltd Company invested in 0.48% or 29,600 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 367 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 800 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 24,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Qs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).