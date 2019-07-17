Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Boosted Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake; Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Its Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) Stake by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 112,918 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 19,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,222 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 48,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 9,073 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 10.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – LOAD FACTORS FOR MONTH DECREASED BY 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, FROM 83.8% IN APRIL 2017 TO 83.4% IN APRIL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico lnformative Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of February; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Passenger Traffic Increased 16.8% in March

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,291 shares to 5,383 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,106 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Us holds 649,510 shares. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The New York-based Select Equity Group LP has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 35,450 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.87 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 5,012 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 104,654 shares. Investment Advsr invested in 6,140 shares or 0.77% of the stock. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 613,199 shares stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 14,849 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 10,985 shares.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares to 103,306 shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 216,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).