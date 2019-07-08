Mountain Lake Investment Management Upped Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position; Vulcan Value Partners Raised Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Holding by $9.77 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 1,945 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 10,444 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 273,090 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $493.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 750,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL).

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Ford Motor, Manulife Financial, Aramark, Acadia Realty Trust, Virtus Investment Partners, and CMS Energy â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons to Add AllianceBernstein (AB) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2018. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five Virtus Funds Awarded 2019 Lipper Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 15 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Co has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Acadian Asset Lc invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 14,945 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 4,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 13,600 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 6,965 shares. Marcato Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.07% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mangrove reported 3.92% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Prudential owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 26,044 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.