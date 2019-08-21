Mountain Lake Investment Management Upped Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Rose; Capital International Sarl Has Upped Stake in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) as Valuation Rose

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $549.66. About 85,542 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 11,967 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il reported 17,388 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wetherby Asset holds 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,290 shares. Cumberland Prns has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gp stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 214 shares. 90,610 were accumulated by Korea. 12,596 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 18,912 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,193 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,189 shares. 878 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Mufg Americas owns 588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 24,500 shares to 66,900 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,652 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 165,128 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 15,637 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc owns 0.05% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 10,058 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). D E Shaw And Com reported 103,651 shares. 103,000 were accumulated by Venator Cap Mngmt. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 46,119 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 40,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Art Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,627 shares. Parkside Fin Bank And has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 244,424 are owned by Geode Ltd Liability Co. Carroll Financial Associates Inc reported 301 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 710,314 shares.