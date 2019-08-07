Mountain Lake Investment Management Raised Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP); Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $602,160; Share Price Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 7.97M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 126,000 shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,800 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 1,001 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,119 are owned by Barclays Plc. Parkside Finance State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 85 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Kennedy invested 0.08% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 11,780 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 320,541 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 82,425 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,639 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 27,128 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 1.71M shares. 2,530 were accumulated by Coho Limited. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 74,651 shares. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 27,425 shares. American Trust Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 4,845 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.30M shares. Ruggie Capital Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 530 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability owns 21,343 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,994 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,534 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Regions has 216,953 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 172,252 shares.

