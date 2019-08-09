Mountain Lake Investment Management Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Raised by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Steinberg Asset Management Holding in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 24,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 183,487 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 208,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 1.80 million shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 4.15 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank has 31,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advantage invested in 2.72% or 117,862 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 1.26 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.13 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 79,504 shares. Cap accumulated 0.13% or 9.22M shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 14,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company accumulated 8,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 172,506 shares. 931,763 are held by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com. 35.36 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. 22.65M were accumulated by Bamco New York. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 2.83M shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 208,402 shares.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “The Dow may drop another 2,000 points before the stock market selling is done: CNBC CFO survey – CNBC” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colony Capital, Inc. PFD B 8.25% declares $0.5156 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diplomat Pharmacy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.