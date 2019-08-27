Mountain Lake Investment Management Position In Koppers Holdings (KOP) Was Raised; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Cut Its Holding by $4.60 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 35,821 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 36,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 722,536 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.15M, down from 759,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 687,019 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,646 shares. 244,424 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Liability. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 40,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 16,872 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 38,526 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 91,011 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 4,639 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 10,058 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 25,016 shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0.55% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 211,275 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 34,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 116,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,287 were reported by Trexquant L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos has invested 0.05% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Montag A Assoc owns 1,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,714 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,207 shares. 19,740 were accumulated by Bancorp. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 150,285 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 13,926 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 54,003 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.92% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 88,805 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,621 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 37,269 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Co owns 739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 11,716 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 70,292 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $68.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 344,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.76M for 10.80 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.