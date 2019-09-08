Mountain Lake Investment Management Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Lifted by $1.31 Million; Brave Warrior Advisors Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 31,952 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0.01% or 30,061 shares. 15,637 were reported by Zebra Ltd. Lsv Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 116,716 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 567,072 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 8,409 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 82,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Co owns 16,872 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 13,405 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 880 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 238 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Northern holds 0% or 293,374 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 42,957 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company reported 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem Advsrs holds 2.11% or 78,721 shares in its portfolio. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A reported 6,898 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 4.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Rockshelter Management has 4.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 138,058 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 33,560 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Lc has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pnc Fin Svcs Inc accumulated 9.46M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 93,995 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Com holds 7,468 shares. 176,660 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adage Prtn Limited Co holds 3.80M shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.