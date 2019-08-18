Mountain Lake Investment Management Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Increased by $1.31 Million; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose, Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Position by $689,500

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 56,714 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 27,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 933,739 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 310,186 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,999 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Com has 8,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 2,667 shares. 13,405 were accumulated by Magnetar Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.05% or 10,058 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.14 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,770 shares. American Grp owns 15,180 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 25,549 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 58,800 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 1.91 million shares stake.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 5.73M shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has 1.18% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.73% or 9,320 shares. Axa reported 0.25% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,137 shares. Grimes And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,356 shares. 276 were reported by Cordasco Networks. Northeast Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,174 shares. Putnam Ltd Company invested in 2,774 shares or 0% of the stock. Clean Yield Group reported 7,261 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 17,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc reported 4,678 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 28,998 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 34,028 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,697 shares.