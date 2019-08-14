Mountain Lake Investment Management Position in Antero Res (AR) Has Lowered by $320,000; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Raised Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 5.39 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.2512 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2688. About 4.39M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 566,986 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp invested in 0% or 198,243 shares. 7.75 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 263,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 113,654 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Advsrs Limited Company invested in 370,590 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,564 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 48,911 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc holds 1.41M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). S&Co Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 5,414 shares stake. Proshare accumulated 13,328 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $166,862 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, March 15. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,853 shares. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Adv has 6,919 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,719 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,603 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.54% or 32.38 million shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2,214 shares. Moreover, Hamlin Capital Limited Liability has 4.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strs Ohio reported 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 52,409 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Liberty Capital Management Inc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Fiduciary Counsel owns 363,010 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Co invested in 110,503 shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc reported 0.15% stake.

