Mountain Lake Investment Management Position in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Park West Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in B&G Foods (Put) (BGS) as Stock Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 483,011 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (BGS) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 823,972 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv reported 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,627 shares. Stifel Financial owns 15,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,065 were reported by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). 61,987 are held by Wexford Capital L P. 1.54M are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Aull And Monroe Management Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Citigroup invested in 0% or 72,325 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 19,148 shares. Regions holds 0% or 800 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Selz Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Creative Planning holds 34,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 147,000 are owned by Ing Groep Nv.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.00M for 5.41 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $86,335 activity.