Mountain Lake Investment Management Maintains Holding in Antero Res (AR); Harvey Partners Has Upped Valmont Inds (VMI) Position by $1.70 Million; Stock Price Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 10.15M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.44. About 79,911 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 9,838 shares to 19,662 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,200 shares worth $50,085 on Wednesday, May 22. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.