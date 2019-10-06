Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Position in Viasat (VSAT) by $2.80 Million; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.24 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.25M, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 377,703 shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.05 lastly. It is down 55.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bogle Mgmt LP De has 22,624 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 20,194 shares. World Asset reported 2,617 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.56% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested 0.56% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.18% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 118,488 shares. Fpr Lc holds 8.26% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 4.28 million shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Com holds 66,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,400 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Com. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aqr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 18,177 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 27 shares. 16,900 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 85,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).