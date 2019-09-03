Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Its Viasat (VSAT) Position by $770,000; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose, Holder Fort LP Trimmed by $3.17 Million Its Position

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 43,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 30,423 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 806,274 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 157,882 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $281.06 million for 14.53 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

