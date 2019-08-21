Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Holding in Viasat (VSAT) by $770,000; Srb Has Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.92. About 159,754 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 88,668 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 1.04% or 1.25M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 35,524 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited invested in 101,680 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.18% or 153,409 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 271,338 shares. Fred Alger reported 29,279 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,618 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Zeke Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 2,782 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 600 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt accumulated 337,730 shares. 36,977 were reported by Hl Fincl Services Llc. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 40,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat +8.2% amid swing to profit on strong revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Firm’s First Profit Can Mean Big Returns for Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.