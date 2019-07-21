Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding by $1.12 Million; Stock Price Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined While Lipe & Dalton Boosted Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 4.25 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 9.81M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 178,542 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Dodge & Cox invested in 16.72M shares. 1.28 million were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. 908,936 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Hanson Doremus accumulated 12,247 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 19,805 are owned by Bb&T Securities Llc. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 60,423 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 44,555 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Moreover, Pension Service has 0.05% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Huntington National Bank has 200 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Optimum, a Illinois-based fund reported 634 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Focus On Energy: Cenovus Energy Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oakmark Equity And Income Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment NAV rises 1.9% during fiscal Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.