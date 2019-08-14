Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; Jabodon Pt Company Has Cut Trinity Inds (TRN) Position by $421,407

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 250,105 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 58,821 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 18/04/2018 – Peace Corps: Trinity University: Returned Volunteer Panel; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.75 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.