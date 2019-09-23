Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position by $4.00 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Its Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Stake by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 67,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 261,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, down from 328,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 597,950 shares traded or 188.58% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 919,037 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22M for 13.12 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 29,000 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 21,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.