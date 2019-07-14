Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding by $1.31 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Boosted Its Netease (Call) (NTES) Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 68,367 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $259.87. About 289,348 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 17/03/2018 – China’s

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Com accumulated 8,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 78,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Envestnet Asset Management owns 11,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 311,193 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,409 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,001 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 15,143 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 567,072 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 25,016 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 124,156 shares to 32,344 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 195,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).