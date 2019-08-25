Mountain Lake Investment Management Increases Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP); As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.44 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 83,074 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 10,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares to 52,160 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.