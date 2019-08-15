Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position; Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose While Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $763,560

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 29,056 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 24,509 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 28,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $200.4. About 2.20M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 64,326 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,205 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0% or 29,110 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.14M shares. Schneider Management Corp invested in 488,951 shares. Whittier has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pnc Fin Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 5,314 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 29,326 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 32,852 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 27,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 20,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 68,061 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,244 shares to 32,913 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 251,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).