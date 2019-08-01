Mountain Lake Investment Management Holds Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP); Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 159,146 shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 258,105 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 0% or 33,175 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 0% or 48,741 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Voya Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 8,825 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 5,756 shares. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 103,651 shares. 1.91 million are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 13,603 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,496 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 30,061 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 17,770 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 587 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 310,186 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $160.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.