Mountain Lake Investment Management Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Nice LTD (NICE) Holder Zacks Investment Management Lowered Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 74,026 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 15,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 129,808 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90M, down from 145,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.53. About 324,839 shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ZMLP) by 41,869 shares to 239,119 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 19,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $64.12 million for 36.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.