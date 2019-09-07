Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Upped Position by $5.58 Million as Market Value Declined

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 58,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 330,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, up from 272,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 4.33 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Company invested in 0% or 800 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 3,094 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na invested in 0.11% or 10,522 shares. Argent Company holds 8,844 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ent Corporation owns 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 398,251 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 1.19M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,785 shares. Academy Tx accumulated 380,203 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 109 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 40,501 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Management Incorporated has 0.71% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NOV wins deal to build massive offshore wind turbine installation ship – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Are Stocks Now a Buy, Buy, Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares to 39,914 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 77,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,153 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,991 shares. 54,614 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Inv Management. Numerixs Investment reported 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. White Pine invested 1.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Caprock Gp Incorporated owns 4,511 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 295,996 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Ent Fin Svcs owns 295 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 737,828 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 2,613 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,299 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp reported 12,027 shares. Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,800 shares. 27,840 are held by Rafferty Asset Lc. 8,700 were reported by Spirit Of America Management Ny.