Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Declined; Gabelli Funds Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Has Upped by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, up from 378,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 1.10 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1.82M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Com by 36,500 shares to 636,648 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,500 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Battle Over Campbell Soup Heats Up – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dueling proxies at Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Campbell Soup Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup (CPB) Names Mark A. Clouse President, CEO and Director – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 7,142 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,457 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cognios Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 70,400 shares in its portfolio. Lbj Family Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 18,447 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 10,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 33,460 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 150 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Invesco reported 11.52 million shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.1% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 538 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.