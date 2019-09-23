Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Antero Res (AR) Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2071.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 7.60 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.84M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 4.89M shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.325 during the last trading session, reaching $3.495. About 4.29 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Earnest Prtnrs invested in 120,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 5.60M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.62% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Schroder Mgmt Grp invested in 0% or 336,400 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 73,310 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 11,852 are owned by Mai Capital Management. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.48 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 12.54 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 614,074 shares. Hightower Advisors holds 201,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.08% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 809,694 shares. Fpr Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 30.76M shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Antero to idle pioneering wastewater treatment plant that opened two years ago – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. RADY PAUL M bought $49,689 worth of stock or 7,200 shares. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 64,505 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lafitte Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 17.52% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.19% or 40,887 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dupont Cap has invested 0.09% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 1,660 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 636,980 shares. Contrarian Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3.75 million shares or 4.22% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The California-based Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.23% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0.02% or 1.30 million shares. Manikay Limited Liability Corp reported 2.26M shares stake.