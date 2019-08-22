Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Antero Res (AR) Stake as Valuation Declined; Green Square Capital Boosted Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding by $305,052

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 2.84 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 4.25M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates reported 940,178 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 328 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Cap Fund Management Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wellington Shields Capital owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 21,799 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 3,892 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 83,661 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.82 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 177,715 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De owns 1.03 million shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Limited Co holds 0% or 777 shares. 2,408 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Capwealth Lc owns 1.91 million shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 155,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Worries Facing Frontier Communications – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CenturyLink (CTL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (NYSE:EPD) by 179,427 shares to 123,023 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 108,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,986 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.