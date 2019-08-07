Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Antero Res (AR) Stake by $320,000; Opus Capital Group Has Lifted Aptargroup (ATR) Holding by $478,802

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 352,623 shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 12.30 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 39,265 shares. Ajo LP holds 29,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 16,900 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 400 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,600 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co has 6,037 shares. Howard Mngmt owns 115,810 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Notis has invested 2.6% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Blackrock has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,245 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 103,156 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality G (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 50,966 shares to 38,358 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investme by 86,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,244 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Comm (NYSE:ACC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $101,260 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, March 15. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.