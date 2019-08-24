Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Antero Res (AR) Position by $320,000; Market Valuation Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $33.12 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84M, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 36.05 million shares to 187.86 million shares, valued at $311.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 392,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 7,700 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 982,102 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 31 shares. Kellner Limited Liability has 7.12% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 213,400 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Tig Advisors Ltd accumulated 2.04M shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 47,405 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Com reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.06% or 12,820 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 36,418 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 384,186 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,350 shares worth $49,927. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..