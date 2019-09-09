Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Raised Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Financial Architects Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $422,421

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.96M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 4.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Awarded Equipment Package and Design Orders for One of World’s Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 2.24 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 392,782 shares. Fosun Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 148 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Communication. Hap Trading Ltd invested in 16,165 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pinebridge LP invested in 0.06% or 109,311 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc invested 0.09% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 617,775 shares. Contrarius Inv Limited holds 1.19 million shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1,233 shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 420,581 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 3.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Cap Mgmt Llc invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadinha & Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 144,165 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Public Llc holds 167,606 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 52,948 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.6% or 61,714 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 39,837 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argyle, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,668 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,766 shares. Cim Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc by 8,172 shares to 132 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 66,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,327 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.