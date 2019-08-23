Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Raised Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding by $1.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Rose While Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lifted Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 6,443 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 1.27M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 293,374 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Phocas Financial Corp reported 211,275 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 78,897 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 82,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 880 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,942 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd holds 613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Schneider Corporation holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 488,951 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 18,619 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.