Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Raised Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding by $478,929 as Valuation Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, up from 1,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 872,266 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 15,753 shares or 5.94% of the stock. Addison Co reported 863 shares. 139 were accumulated by Ironwood Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sonata Cap reported 2,994 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 2,339 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 10,531 shares. The New York-based Trb Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.94% stake. Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baxter Bros Inc reported 573 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt accumulated 215,178 shares. C Gp Holding A S holds 6.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 291,859 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 0.15% or 600 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,424 shares to 120,316 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,874 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 299,642 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 100,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 41,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 474,957 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 51,293 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 11,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chou Associates Mngmt Incorporated has 50,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. 2,814 are held by Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 573,255 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 124,905 shares stake. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 1.02M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Wiggins Rocky. Gardner H. McIntyre also bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares.