Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Antero Res (AR) by $320,000 as Share Value Declined; Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Upped Position by $643,552 as Valuation Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 250,575 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares to 70,150 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 12,200 shares worth $101,260. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.