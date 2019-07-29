Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Antero Res (AR) by $320,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Gold Fields LTD New (GFI) Stock Value Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased by $2.00 Million Its Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.63 million shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (GFI) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 665,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 752,153 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 6.24 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – DURING APRIL AND MAY, EXPLORATION DRILLING WAS EXTENDED INTO RECENTLY ACQUIRED BATYI LICENSE AREA; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 25,066 shares to 164,707 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $102,012 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, March 13. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was made by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09 million shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 17,217 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.43M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Petrus Company Lta stated it has 456,835 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 10,909 are owned by World Asset Inc. Proshare Advsr Limited Company has 13,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 53,582 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 48,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 307,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dow Chemical Com De reported 11,580 shares. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 59,833 shares.