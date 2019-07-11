Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Antero Res (AR) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Highbridge Capital Management Has Raised Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $17.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.96 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 266.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 557,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 766,621 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, up from 209,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 5.80 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 142,600 shares to 17,171 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 41,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,850 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.47 million for 32.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.