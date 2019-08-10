Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Antero Res (AR) Position as Valuation Declined; Yy (YY) Stake Held by Bamco Inc

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.71 million shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 70,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 541,811 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.52M, up from 471,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prns Group Inc Holding Ag owns 480,569 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 477,634 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Staley Advisers owns 112,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Broadview holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 38,000 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com stated it has 0.27% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Honeywell Intll invested in 0.16% or 46,320 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 1.01M shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 13,434 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Mraz Amerine Assoc invested in 49,330 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 7.75 million shares. Hightower Lc owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 10,764 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 391,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 7,350 shares valued at $49,946 was bought by RADY PAUL M. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 100,000 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $89.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 187,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).